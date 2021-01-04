Von Brewski Beer Festival coming to Von Braun Center in Huntsville

The Von Braun Center in Huntsville on Monday announced the Fifth Annual Von Brewski Beer Festival will be held Feb. 12-13.

See more details from the VBC below:

For 2021, the Fifth Annual Von Brewski Beer Festival will look a little (let’s be honest – a lot!) different; but, there will be plenty of beer on tap, live music, and of course (pre-made) pretzel necklaces!

"We're thrilled to close out 2020 with the announcement that Von Brewski will be returning for another year," remarked VBC Marketing and Public Relations Manager Samantha Nielsen. "Attendees from all over the region look forward to our festival and we're more than happy to implement every precaution in order to bring back our signature event!"

Instead of the usual four hour, one day event in the VBC's South Hall that normally draws in 1,600+ festival-goers, the beer sampling event will be split into four smaller events each lasting three hours with a 200 ticket capacity to accommodate for social distancing.

Unlike previous years where attendees used their souvenir sampling glasses for each pour, this year each sample pour will be served in disposable sampling cups to limit multiple touchpoints. Guests will receive the signature limited edition glass souvenir cup when leaving the event.

Beers will be served at each of the three bars in Mars Music Hall and will include over 70 taps featuring local, regional and international brews. A cash bar will be onsite for non-beer drinkers and VBC signature Brats, Pretzels, and Loaded Nachos will be available for purchase.

A different solo artist will perform live during each event on the brand new state-of-the-art stage! The artist lineup will be announced on a later date.

In between each session, the VBC team will deep clean and sanitize the entire venue and restock for the next event.

“It’s important to all of us at the VBC to provide a safe and fun event for our guests to enjoy,” continued Nielsen. “While Von Brewski may look different this year, we're excited to maintain the spirit of the beer festival and continue the tradition of bringing friends and brews together.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased in person at the VBC Box Office or online at ticketmaster.com. Tickets are $40, then increase to $50 on the day of the event. A non-sampling ticket is $15. You must be 21 years of age or older to attend and have a valid I.D.

"There are a limited number of tickets available for each event, so we're encouraging anyone interested in attending to purchase tickets early - especially if you'll be attending with a group!"

For more information about the 2021 Fifth Annual Von Brewski Beer Festival, follow @vonbrauncenter on Facebook or visit www.vonbrauncenter.com.