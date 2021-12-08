Von Braun Center unveils new back-of-house area

The Von Braun Center unveiled their newest addition to the Propst Arena. A brand new back-of-house area that will cater to the big stars they hope to bring in the coming years.

The renovations include multiple locker rooms for sports teams, a full catering area, dressing rooms for the stars, and even a massage area for celebrities who may have some knots after sitting on a tour bus all day.

It's all to make sure the VBC shines from the ice rink to the back stage.

"It shows that we strive for excellence here. You look at the back-of-house here, it's something that shows that this city is concerned about making sure it is the best it can be and this is part of being the best," says Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.

It is the first renovation the back-of-house area has undergone since it was built in the mid 1970's.