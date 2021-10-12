All Star Salute to Lee Greenwood makes history, brightens futures for Von Braun Center, Huntsville

Tuesday night, the Von Braun Center will roll out the red carpet and VIP guests will make their arrival for the All Star Salute to Lee Greenwood.

But, it's the incoming profit, that could pave the way for more large-scale events coming to the VBC and Huntsville.

Tuesday night's concert will be the third top-grossing event in VBC history, coming in behind shows by Reba McEntire and Elton John.

Typically, Nashville is the closest city that hosts events of a size similar to the Greenwood event. The VBC hopes the Lee Greenwood tribute concert puts it, and all of Huntsville, in contention for larger events

Samantha Neilsen, director of public relations and marketing at the VBC, said they're ready for more events at this scale, bringing in greater revenue.

"Once the event is over, we'll start looking through the ticket sales and seeing how many people from out of our market bought tickets," she said.

"As far as putting Huntsville on people's radar for travel, essentially, is that this concert is going to be broken down into three one-hour segments, and those one-hour specials are going to be aired on national networks."

Nielsen said once people see what Huntsville has to offer, they'll start seeing more big-ticket events.

"Typically, a tribute concert of this magnitude, as everybody's aware is held in Nashville," said Neilsen. "Hopefully everything goes well and they're wowed by us and will see more events like this to come through the market.

Tickets for the event are available, here. The concert will feature 40 artists, singing 40 years of Greenwood's hits.