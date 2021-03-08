Huntsville's Von Braun Center bringing concerts back with outdoor stage

The Von Braun Center is bringing concerts back to Huntsville in a safer way by installing an outdoor stage.

By April, the empty parking lot on Clinton Avenue will transform when the Third Rock Outdoor stage opens up, allowing 2,300 people to enjoy concerts. People WAAY 31 spoke with say they're happy to hear concerts are coming back soon.

“I’m interested. I’m enticed. I’d like to see how that’s going to work," Don Smith, who lives in Huntsville, said.

“I feel like everyone’s really excited to get back to some type of normalcy, whatever that may be now," Courtney Green, another Huntsville resident, said.

For Green and Smith, attending concerts was something they did on a regular basis, so a year without them was hard. They said having outdoor concerts at this point in the pandemic makes them feel more comfortable.

“I got my mask. I’m good," Smith said.

The spokeswoman for the VBC, Samantha Nielsen, says attendees will be seated in pods of twos and fours with seven feet in between to allow for social distancing. She said their mask policy will depend on what the state and local mandates are at the time.

The people WAAY 31 spoke with had different plans on if they intend to wear a mask when attending outdoor concerts.

“I won’t, but to each it’s own about their masks. I believe I feel like if you don’t feel comfortable coming out without a mask, wear one," Green said.

“I think I still would wear a mask because all I could hear is my mom in the back of my ear, but I think I’ll wear a mask," Smith said.

The outdoor stage will only be in Lot V, temporarily, and at least 12 shows will be performed there. The VBC expects to put the stage up there the week of the first concert, which is on Apr. 17.