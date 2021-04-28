Von Braun Center: Investigation into patio ceiling collapse at Propst Arena continues

Officials at the Von Braun Center in downtown Huntsville continue to investigate what caused a covered patio's ceiling to collapse Tuesday night.

No injuries were reported when part of the ceiling over the covered outdoor patio near the south private entrance into the Von Braun Center Propst Arena fell.

It happened about 6:20 p.m., before a Huntsville Havoc match. The game started 30 minutes later than planned.

"VBC staff (including security, engineering, and operations personnel) along with Huntsville Fire & Rescue immediately responded to evacuate the arena, and assess the situation," VBC spokesperson Samantha Nielsen said Wednesday.

"Once it was determined there were no injuries and no immediate danger outside of the isolated area, the VBC was cleared to allow patrons back into the arena, while blocking access to the Bud Light Café which is positioned above the affected area.

"Currently, the VBC senior management, contractor, architect and structural engineer are investigating the cause of the failure in the ceiling structure."

