Volunteers tackling opioid addiction in Madison County

A group of volunteers is preparing to tackle opioid addiction in Madison County.

They're part of a task force formed by the Partnership for a Drug-Free Community. The group met with Huntsville and Madison Police officers, medical groups and recovering addicts. Ultimately, they'll create a master plan on how to stop opioid addiction.

The five volunteers, all women, learned about specific problems and what police have seen in recent years. They'll be taking notes for the next seven days and getting intense training from various groups on how the community can become a part of the solution.

The goal is for the group to spend an entire year putting the plan in action and to work aggressively to tackle the opioid crisis.

"We'll be able to show the impact, each day, that we've made as a volunteer and how that came together here at this organization and making historical events happen just right here," said volunteer Jacqueline Carter.

The group wants to hear from the public if anyone thinks they have some solutions to the crisis. For the rest of the week, they'll be meeting at One Stop Shop on Clinton Avenue.