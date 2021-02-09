Volunteers step up to help at coronavirus vaccination clinic at John Hunt Park

Tuesday, the mass vaccination clinic at John Hunt Park was set to vaccinate more than 1,800 patients.

To help make that possible, volunteers like Dr. Peter Loux are stepping up to the plate every day.

"We have to get our community back and the only way to get our community back is to vaccinate our community," said Dr. Loux.

Dr. Loux retired after a career as an anesthesiologist nearly a decade ago. But when the clinic needed more volunteers for the massive operation, he didn't hesitate to help.

"My wife and I have both volunteered to help here. We felt like this is our answer to help our community," said Dr. Loux.

He's one 25 volunteers total and there are two to three working on any given day. He keeps an eye on patients for the 15 minutes after their shot to make sure they don't have any adverse reactions.

Dr. Loux said he's been here almost every day except for a day following when he got the vaccine himself.

"I've been here probably 130 hours volunteering so far," said Dr. Loux.

