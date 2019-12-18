Volunteers spend all day cleaning up in Town Creek

48 hours after a deadly tornado ripped through a neighborhood in Town Creek, volunteers are finally able to begin lending a helping hand.
Various organizations and community members have been working off County Road 265 all day.
The tornado claimed two live, Kiesha and Chase Godsey. Three more people are in critical condition including the Godsey's 8-year-old son.
Several people spent the day volunteering their time, equipment, and labor. Brian Saywer was one of them. He knows what is like to lose everything in a disaster.
"I was at a total loss in 2011," Sawyer said.
Sawyer lived in Lawrence County his entire life. It is a community he said takes care of each other.
"Doing whatever I can do, cutting trees, dragging debris, anything," Sawyer said.
Sawyer said he understands what these families are going through by losing everything. However, he is mostly heartbroken for the lives lost.
As the days follow, he hopes people will continue to give back, and help in anyway they can.
"Man I hope everyone comes together here and helps their fellow neighbor," Sawyer said.
The Lawrence County Emergency Management Director said he expects the initial clean up to last until next week.
