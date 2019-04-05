Volunteers repaint Huntsville's Saturn V Rocket

The revitalization of the Saturn V rocket moved into a new phase Friday.

It's part of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo Mission (Read more about that here). Global paint supplier, PPG Industries, which has a presence in Huntsville donated hundreds of gallons of paint for the rocket. More than 100 volunteers spent half the day at the Space and Rocket Center. They not only painted the rocket, but spruced up other areas as well.

"We're going to be painting multiple parts of the rocket. The lower sections. We're gonna be painting guardrails and other areas that need it in the rocket park. As well as a little work down at aviation challenge which is on the other side of the park," said Tom Meyer, PPG Huntsville plant manager.

PPG also gave $15,000 to the center's foundation to sponsor aviation challenge teams. The revitalization of the rocket and other projects continue through June.