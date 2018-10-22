Volunteers prepare wreaths for fallen veterans

Volunteers gathered Monday morning to make wreaths to be placed on fallen veteran's grave sites.

Joy Parker is the President of the Wreaths Across America, Alabama chapter and tells us that it is importany they do this every year to honor their loved ones.

Parker, along with many other volunteers, have been building these wreaths since 2007. She got the idea after seeing similar wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery.

"I was sent a picture of Arlington Cemetery in the snow with beautiful wreaths with red bows" Parker said. Thats when she decided to bring the tradition to Huntsville.

She says the groups mission is to remember every fallen veteran not only in the city but in the county as well.

Huntsville was the first city in Alabama to start this tradition. Now, thousands of these wreaths are placed on gravesites throughout the state.

Every year the organization invites anyone who wants to volunteer to help them put together the wreaths. This year though, they have seen a lower turnout.

Volunteers are meeting each day this week starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Huntsville City Schools Warehouse on Bob Wallace Ave.

They will distribute the wreaths on November 14th and 15th.