Volunteers prepare thousands of wreaths for veterans' graves in Huntsville

The project started 15 years ago in Huntsville and now takes place statewide each year.

Posted: Nov 16, 2021 8:27 PM
Updated: Nov 16, 2021 8:28 PM
Posted By: Luke Lacher, Jessica Barnett

North Alabama volunteers worked for days to prepare thousands of wreaths for veterans. 

On Tuesday, they laid the prepared wreaths on the graves of veterans buried in Valhalla and Maple Hill cemeteries in Huntsville. They planned to have 3,500 wreaths placed by Wednesday evening.

It took the 53 volunteers just four days to prepare and place the wreaths. The president of Wreaths for Veterans, Joy Parker, said they did this because they simply wanted to honor the veterans.

It "inspires these people," Parker said. "... Many times, there's a military person deceased in their families, but also, we have so many patriotic people that I'm so proud of, that just come to honor our veterans."

Wreaths for Veterans honors veterans in this way each year. The project started 15 years ago in Huntsville and is now statewide.

