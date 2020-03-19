Clear

Volunteers needed in Lawrence, Morgan counties to deliver meals to older residents

Credit: Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Facebook

Volunteers are needed in Lawrence and Morgan counties.

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 1:47 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says volunteers are needed to deliver homebound meals while senior centers are closed due to coronavirus.

If you're interested, contact Tennille Harkins at 256-355-4515, ext. 261, or at tennille.harkins@adss.alabama.gov. You can also contact Cissy Pearson at 256-355-4515, ext. 246, or at cissy.pearson@adss.alabama.gov.

