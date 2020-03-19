Volunteers needed in Lawrence, Morgan counties to deliver meals to older residents

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says volunteers are needed to deliver homebound meals while senior centers are closed due to coronavirus.
Volunteers are needed in Lawrence and Morgan counties.
If you're interested, contact Tennille Harkins at 256-355-4515, ext. 261, or at tennille.harkins@adss.alabama.gov. You can also contact Cissy Pearson at 256-355-4515, ext. 246, or at cissy.pearson@adss.alabama.gov.
