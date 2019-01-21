Clear
Volunteers needed for homeless count in the Shoals

Matthew Woitunski / CC BY-SA 3.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Matthew Woitunski / CC BY-SA 3.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/

Volunteers needed to help figure out how many homeless people there are in the Shoals.

Posted: Jan. 21, 2019 2:20 PM
Posted By: Alexandra Torres-Perez

The Homeless Care Council of Northwest Alabama is looking for volunteers to help figure out how many people are homeless in the Shoals.

The annual survey will take place on January 31.

The organization works with local shelters and service providers to get a count of homeless people in six counties including Colbert, Lauderdale, Franklin and Lawrence counties.

Volunteers will help the organization get an unsheltered count. They will be stationed at different locations to ask survey questions to any homeless people or families they come across.

Survey results will help the organization figure out how to better help the homeless this year.

If you are interested in volunteering, please email hccnwal@gmail.com.

