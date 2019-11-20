Volunteers put wreaths over veterans' graves in Madison County

Wreaths are now covering graves at Maple Hill Cemetery.

Volunteers from Madison County laid hundreds of holiday decorations on veterans' graves. Sponsors bought wreaths earlier this year, and then, volunteers began putting them together in September.

The group, Wreaths for Veterans, puts on the event every year to honor those who have served our country. It's a moving experience for volunteers, some of whom are veterans themselves.

"It's heartwarming is what it is. You just look at the stone, and you can't believe that these men and women have made the absolute sacrifice," said a volunteer, Sam Maki.

Wreaths are also decorating veterans' graves at Valhalla Cemetery. They'll remain on the graves until the second week of January.