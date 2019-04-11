Volunteers in Marshall Co. helping families repair homes after EF-1 tornado

Volunteers in Marshall County are coming together to help families repair their homes after an EF-1 tornado touched down in Albertville on Monday.

Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief is currently working on a home they say has the most damage from the storm. WAAY 31 talked to homeowners and volunteers to see how long clean up will take.

Along Section Line Road, volunteers have made a lot of progress cleaning up the debris from the tornado, but there is still a lot of work to do.

Van Bonds says an EF-1 tornado went right over his home Monday morning. Bonds said he and his wife were traumatized by the experience and only wanted to speak to WAAY 31 over the phone.

"When it happened, I told my wife to get down and we squatted down in the middle of the house and it was just horrendous. The loud crashing and the banging and everything, and we thought we were dead," said Bonds.

His daughter had to come rescue him and his wife because of the damage.

"It was just trees everywhere, and I realized we couldn't get out because of the trees," said Bonds.

Kerry Mitchell with Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief has been working to remove trees from the home all day. He says this is the worst damage he has seen in Albertville.

"You actually couldn't even tell that there was a driveway there and you actually had to climb over some stuff to get in there and realize that there was a house," said Mitchell.

Bonds does not have homeowners insurance, so volunteers are trying to help out as much as possible.

"We were glad that we lived through it. It seemed like a miracle. I believe God protected us, because I don't see how we lived through that to be honest," said Bonds.

Mitchell says there is still a lot of work to do, but after they are done with this home, they will be traveling to the next family in need.

"It's our calling. We as christian men and women, we have a calling from God to help our neighbors, to help others in need, and we like to work," said Mitchell.

The volunteers said they have seen a lot of trees on homes in the area, so they don't plan on stopping any time soon. The family said they want to be more prepared for any future storms, so they will be putting in a storm shelter as soon as they can.