Volunteers in Huntsville help under-represented communities fill out U.S. Census

With time ticking down until the U.S. Census deadline, groups across Huntsville are working to make sure everyone is counted.

Greater Huntsville Links partnered with the Coalition for Justice Through Civic Engagement to help respond to neighborhoods with a low response rate.

Volunteers with the Greater Huntsville Chapter of The Links helped people fill out the U.S. Census on Saturday. (Courtesy: Patrick Grayson)

Volunteers told WAAY 31 they are working with the City of Huntsville and getting some data from the Censue Bureau to determine which neighborhoods they should move to each week.

They plan on mobilizing for the next three or four weeks to get as much engagement with the Census as possible.

This week, volunteers will hold a meeting to re-evaluate how Saturday's efforts turned out and see if they need to make any adjustments moving forward.