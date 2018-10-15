United Methodist Disaster Relief volunteers send supplies to victims of Hurricane Michael

Volunteers in Decatur with the United Methodist Disaster Relief are packing items to send to survivors of Hurricane Michael. They've been in touch with officials in Florida ever since the storm rolled through to learn what items are needed.

Crews are of shipping off disaster buckets to Florida and inside them are flash lights, pocket notebooks, pencils, hammers, nails and other household items. Some buckets have $75 worth of cleaning supplies, and so far eight loads of buckets and other items have been sent out.

According to Crump, some items still needed are canned food and tarps for homes.

The director of the United Methodist Disaster Relief, Ron Crump, said many homeowners in Florida have to make their own repairs before they can get help from crews. He said people who evacuated to Alabama from the hurricane have stopped by the facility.

"They're up here with relatives or they are staying with a motel. They're getting ready to go back. Friends told them what they're house looks like, and they picked up those items to go home.