Volunteers help Colbert County High School get to Pearl Harbor ceremonies

The Colbert County High School Band would like to thank everyone who helped make this trip possible.

They know without the help of the community they wouldn't be in Hawaii preparing to perform at the 80th Pearl Harbor commemoration events.

A local anonymous donor offered a gift of $50,000 to help pay the estimated $120,000 cost of the trip if the band raised a matching $50,000.

"I can’t imagine our biggest trip when I was in the band was going to Memphis to the Cotton Carnival, and these kids are going to Hawaii and that’s just unimaginable," said former CCHS band member and community supporter Rodney Logan.

Army veteran Matthew Green and his son, Marine Joseph Green, are two of the many who helped push the fundraising efforts.

"I knew as soon as people found out about an opportunity to help support this effort, not only to send young people to be a part of it, but also to honor those veterans and the ones that we had lost in this terrible, terrible event 80 years ago, I knew their hearts would be ready to pour out whatever kind of support they were capable of providing to make this happen, and so many people did," said Army veteran Matthew Green.

And it wasn't just the military community who stepped up.

"I think one of the donors was someone who marched back in 1970s," said Colbert County High School Principal Melcha Satchel.

"I just happened to share a conversation with them and he said I just want to support these kids because I was a band kid, and I’m like wow.

"The support is not just for the state, not just for Leighton, not just for Colbert County High school," Satchel said. "It’s about supporting the band, fine arts, supporting the veterans and all the above."

People from all walks of life want to give these kids a chance to experience something much larger than themselves.

"I hope they come back with the understanding of the sacrifice that was made for this country," said community supporter Bradley Logan.

"For a lot of them, it might be an eye-opener because there’s a lot of sacrifice during that battle that should be a great opportunity for them," said Joseph Green.

