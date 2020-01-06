Volunteers continue to clean up three weeks after Town Creek tornado

Volunteers went back to work in Town Creek exactly three weeks after a tornado ripped through the small town in Lawrence County and killed two people.

A lot of what volunteers did Monday is cleaning up some of the trees that are still down more than three weeks after the tornado hit. They told WAAY 31 whenever they see how much destruction is still left to clean up it really hits home."

"You go out into the field and you see baby dolls and kids toys, it's a disaster," Jeff Denard, one of the volunteers said.

Denard, Chris Harrison and Jennifer Hamilton work in Decatur and said this was their first day helping with the cleanup. They said looking at the damage is still hard.

"The destruction that happened just from a few minutes and how people's lives were forever changed just from this small tornado that came through really hits home," Harrison said.

Other volunteers helped clear out some of the trees and debris that remain in people's yards. They said they got a lot done, but there is still a lot to do.

"Still a lot of the debris in the neighborhood a lot of debris has been placed on the side of the roads but there is still a lot of cleanup to do," Darden said.

But, the volunteers told me even in the midst of all the destruction, it's a beautiful thing to see the community coming together to help the volunteers and each other.

"Neighbors helping neighbors, local churches helping feed us while we're volunteering to clean up the area," Hamilton said.