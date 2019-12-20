Volunteers come to help people in Town Creek after tornado

A new group of volunteers arrived Thursday to help tornado survivors in Town Creek.

The damage is still devastating in the area, and locals say more volunteers are needed.

Cutters for Christ is a faith-based organization that helps people after devastating storms.

"We deal with the larger trees and all that. We were blessed to have some supporters that provided a skid steer and all that part, so we do the big stuff," said Buddy Williams with Cutters for Christ.

Williams is the team leader of the group that arrived in the area Thursday morning. He says he knows what the people are going through because a tornado hit his community in 2012.

"Our goal is to try and make them happy or at least feel like someone cares about what’s going on in their life at that time," said Williams.

He says the group travels across the southeast helping people for a cause near and dear to his heart.

"Having gone through it, we know exactly what they're going though and most of it is, they’ve lost a lot of their belongings and they just need someone to talk to and allow them to unload their problems and worries," said Williams.

People from the area are thankful for these volunteers and hope more are on the way.

"It doesn’t cost a dime to show love, and I feel like that’s the most important thing right now. If we can do nothing else, we can at least lend a helping hand," said Elizabeth Horton, a volunteer.