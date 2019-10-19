Volunteer firefighter killed while responding to fire

A volunteer firefighter is dead after the Coosa County Sheriff's Office said his fire truck flipped while responding to a call.

Around 3:25 p.m. on Friday, the Equality Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire call from the Speed Community. While en route, firefighter Michael Johnston's truck overturned.

According to the Alabama News Network, the 45-year-old hit an embankment, which caused the truck to flip. He was thrown from the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell released a statment, which read in part, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Mr. Johnston. The Coosa County Sheriff's Office would like to thank Mr. Johnston for his service to the residents of Coosa County."

Funeral arrangments have not been announced.