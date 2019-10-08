Volunteer fire chief in Marshall County arrested over stolen funds

A former Marshall County area volunteer fire chief is in custody after thousands of dollars were found to be missing.
About a month ago, officials with the Georgia Mountain Volunteer Fire Department discovered misappropriated funds in their office and asked the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office to investigate. The department found more than $5,000 was missing.
The sheriff's office says based on these findings, former Volunteer Fire Chief Jason Edmonds was arrested on Tuesday and charged with theft of property first-degree and the illegal possession and use of a credit or debit card. His bond was set at $30,000.
