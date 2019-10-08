Clear
BREAKING NEWS Volunteer fire chief in Marshall County arrested over stolen funds Full Story
Volunteer fire chief in Marshall County arrested over stolen funds

Jason Edmonds

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says thousands of dollars were found to be missing.

Posted: Oct 8, 2019 3:44 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A former Marshall County area volunteer fire chief is in custody after thousands of dollars were found to be missing.

About a month ago, officials with the Georgia Mountain Volunteer Fire Department discovered misappropriated funds in their office and asked the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office to investigate. The department found more than $5,000 was missing.

The sheriff's office says based on these findings, former Volunteer Fire Chief Jason Edmonds was arrested on Tuesday and charged with theft of property first-degree and the illegal possession and use of a credit or debit card. His bond was set at $30,000.

