Decatur teen Christmas program in need of sponsors

The Volunteer Center Morgan County is in need for sponsors to provide Christmas for teenagers throughout the community.

Posted: Nov 27, 2019 6:09 PM
Posted By: Megan Reyna

The Volunteer Center Morgan County is in need of sponsors and donations for teens this Christmas. 

The center will provide about 100 teenagers with Christmas gifts this year, but less than half of them are sponsored. The goal is to get all those participating adopted by the end of next week. 

"The volunteer center is known as the heart of the community, and would like people to know we really have a heart for these children," Volunteer Coordinator Anna Hunt said. "We want to make sure these children are taken care of for Christmas."

The organization is asking volunteers to spend less than $150. If you are able to give, call 256-355-8628.

