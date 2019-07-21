Vols ready for second year under Jeremy Pruitt

The Vols posted a 5-7 record last year, not the results Rainsville native, and Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt is looking for. His first year leading the Vols he preached relationships and playing as a team. He says this off season has been great for building that bond, now they want more wins.

Vols fans are some of the most passionate fans in college football. Pruitt has brought it a list coaches to his staff for this season. Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano has been working with offensive coordinator Jim Chaney, and says there's better days ahead.