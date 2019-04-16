Vols hire Kim English as assistant men's basketball coach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has added former Missouri player Kim English to its staff as an assistant coach.

The 30-year-old English fills the spot on Rick Barnes' staff that opened up when Rob Lanier accepted Georgia State's head coaching position last week.

English spent the last two seasons as an assistant at Colorado. He was director of player development for one season and an assistant coach for one season at Tulsa while working for Frank Haith, a former assistant on Barnes' Texas staffs.

Barnes said in a statement that "when I coached against (English), I loved his competitive fire. And when he got into coaching and I spent time with him on the road recruiting, I knew there was something special about him."

English scored more than 1,500 career points while playing for Missouri from 2008-12. Missouri won 107 games during his four-year career. Haith coached Missouri for part of English's playing career.