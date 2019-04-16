Clear
Vols' Lamonte Turner undergoes another shoulder surgery

The Huntsville native had surgery to address problems in his left shoulder.

Posted: Apr. 16, 2019 10:08 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

Lamonte Turner has again gone under the knife to clean up an issue with one of his shoulders.

Tennessee announced Tuesday that Turner — a key player for the Vols on both sides of the ball — had just gone through yet another procedure to address problems with his left (non-shooting) shoulder.

“Rising senior guard Lamonte Turner underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left shoulder today to address lingering issues from this past season,” Tennessee posted Tuesday on its official men’s basketball Twitter account. “His activity will be limited for several weeks.”

Shoulder issues are nothing new for the Huntsville native, who has had at least one procedure on each shoulder during his time at Tennessee and missed 13 games early last season while on the mend from an off season shoulder procedure.

