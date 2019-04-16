Lamonte Turner has again gone under the knife to clean up an issue with one of his shoulders.
Tennessee announced Tuesday that Turner — a key player for the Vols on both sides of the ball — had just gone through yet another procedure to address problems with his left (non-shooting) shoulder.
“Rising senior guard Lamonte Turner underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left shoulder today to address lingering issues from this past season,” Tennessee posted Tuesday on its official men’s basketball Twitter account. “His activity will be limited for several weeks.”
Shoulder issues are nothing new for the Huntsville native, who has had at least one procedure on each shoulder during his time at Tennessee and missed 13 games early last season while on the mend from an off season shoulder procedure.
Related Content
- Vols' Lamonte Turner undergoes another shoulder surgery
- Cam Newton has shoulder surgery
- Jalen Hurts undergoes ankle surgery
- Auburn gymnast undergoes surgery on both knees
- Harper Vol For Life
- Woman undergoes two surgeries after Florence police dog bites her
- Melania Trump undergoes kidney surgery at Walter Reed medical center
- Puppy born with upside down paws undergoes surgery
- Auburn's Chuma Okeke undergoes surgery on torn ACL
- Free2Be undergoing state audit