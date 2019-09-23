Visiting German police officer helps Morgan County sheriff with arrests, wrecks and a cow

Police officers from Germany are spending time with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, and Saturday night they got to see what police work is like here.

One of the visiting officers, part of the STAR International Exchange Program, spent time Saturday night with the patrol division.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page:

Just 27 minutes into their shift, a Morgan County Sheriff Deputy and German Police Officer partner conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Highway 31/Bowles Bridge for speeding.

During the course of the traffic stop, it was discovered that the driver was under the influence of alcohol and taken into custody.

The remainder of his time on patrol consisted of close to 20 calls, varying from a Burglary in Progress in Hartselle, a multi vehicle wreck with injuries in Falkville, and a suspicious person call in Hartselle which resulted in a drug arrest. Plus an additional 3 calls for service/traffic stops where Deputies assisted neighboring agencies and arrested subjects on outstanding warrants. He even got to experience the always eventful “cow in the road” call.

Overall, the German Officer was able to take part in:

▪️ 3 warrant arrest

▪️ 1 DUI arrest

▪️ 1 Drug arrest

▪️ 5 traffic citations

▪️ 11 vehicle stops