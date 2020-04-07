Clear

Video visitations suspended at Madison County Jail

The sheriff's office made the announcement on Tuesday.

Posted: Apr 7, 2020 11:47 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Video visitations are suspended at the Madison County Jail.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says effective immediately, video visitations will close at noon on Tuesday and be closed until further notice.

Visitations scheduled for after 12 p.m. Tuesday will need to be rescheduled for another time.

