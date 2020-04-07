Video visitations suspended at Madison County Jail

Video visitations are suspended at the Madison County Jail.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says effective immediately, video visitations will close at noon on Tuesday and be closed until further notice.
Visitations scheduled for after 12 p.m. Tuesday will need to be rescheduled for another time.
Effective immediately: Video visitations at the Madison County Jail Facility will close at noon today and will be closed until further notice. Any scheduled visitations after 12 pm today will need to be rescheduled for another time. pic.twitter.com/RnBu6VlPdu
— Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) April 7, 2020
