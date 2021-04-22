Huntsville City Schools holds virtual job fair to prepare for next school year

Huntsville City Schools leaders are working to find more teachers.

On Thursday, the school system held a virtual job fair. People near and far were able to join the job fair online.

"I would love to see more job fairs be virtual," said Miranda Frobisher.

Frobisher is moving from Florida to Huntsville. She said a virtual job fair allowed her to meet school leaders, face to face.

Huntsville City Schools said there's always a need for teachers, pandemic or not.

"Every organization, whether it's a school district or whether it's a business, you want to get as many positions filled as possible and that's ultimately why we're having the hiring fair," said Craig Williams, Huntsville City Schools' spokesman.

Williams said this event allows the schools to plan for the next school year.

Athens City Schools are also looking for more teachers. Beth Patton, Athens City superintendent, said they're anticipating growth in the school district. The schools have opportunities for new positions.