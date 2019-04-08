The only No. 1 seed left in the NCAA Tournament, Virginia, has won the 2019 National Championship over Texas Tech.
This the first National Championship in Cavalier basketball history.
Congrats to Virginia!
Related Content
- Virginia holds off Texas Tech in overtime to win first National Championship
- Betting on Auburn to win National Championship
- Alabama holds first practice ahead of National Championship
- Sexton, Petty lead Alabama by Virginia Tech 86-83
- Randolph pulls out win in overtime against North Jackson
- College Football Playoff National Championship preparations underway
- FBI: drones flying above National Championship venue
- National Championship Game brings big business
- Fans' reactions after the National Championship
- Georgia wins SEC Championship over Auburn
Scroll for more content...