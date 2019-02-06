Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Virginia attorney general says he wore blackface at college party

The revelation further roils the top levels of Virginia government.

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 11:05 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Another top Virginia Democrat has admitted to wearing blackface decades ago. Attorney General Mark Herring issued a statement Wednesday saying he wore brown makeup and a wig in 1980 to look like a black rapper during a party as an undergraduate at the University of Virginia.

The revelation further roils the top levels of Virginia government. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax are already facing controversies, and Herring would be next in line to be governor after those two men.

Many including Herring have urged Northam to resign after the discovery of a photo of someone in blackface on his 1984 medical school yearbook page. Fairfax, next in line to be governor, has been accused of sexual misconduct, which he denies.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events