Virginia College's Huntsville campus to close earlier than expected

WAAY 31 just learned Virginia College's Huntsville campus will close this month.

A representative with the college told WAAY 31, it will close at the end of the current term. No further details were provided.

In a statement released Wednesday school leaders wrote, "After many years of training students for new careers, it is with a heavy heart that today we announce that Education Corporation of America (ECA) is closing all its career colleges effective with the completion of the current module or term for most students. We will work with students to ensure access to their transcripts so they can complete their studies at another school. We are proud of our thousands of graduates who have entered the workforce with skills they acquired at our schools along with our faculty and staff who have shown unwavering support for our students. This is not the outcome that we envisioned and is one that we recognize will have a dramatic effect on our students, employees, and many partners. "

WAAY 31 will continue to work and get more information on this closing. For past stories on the closing, click HERE.