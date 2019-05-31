Clear
At least 11 dead in Virginia Beach mass shooting at municipal center

Virginia Beach Police tweeted Friday they think an active shooter situation at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center involves only one shooter, who has been taken into custody. Photo: WTKR

At least 11 people were killed after a gunman opened fire at a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Virginia, police chief James Cervera told reporters Friday night.

Posted: May 31, 2019 4:48 PM
Updated: May 31, 2019 5:57 PM
Posted By: CNN

(CNN) -- [Breaking news update, published at 6:53 p.m. ET]

The shooter is dead, Cervera said. It was unclear whether the shooter was among the 11 dead.

[Previous story, published at 6:28 p.m. ET]

Six people were hospitalized after a shooting at a municipal center in Virginia Beach, Virginia, hospital officials tweeted Friday.

Virginia Beach General Hospital said there were five patients there. A patient who was at Princess Anne Hospital was being transferred to Norfolk General Hospital, a Level I trauma center.

It was unclear whether all six patients had gunshot wounds and whether the shooter was among the patients.

Virginia Beach Police said earlier they had taken a shooter into custody.

Police also said there were multiple injuries but didn't describe the severity of those injuries.

The shooting took place in Building 2 of the municipal center, according to police.

The FBI is also responding to the incident to provide assistance to local authorities, an FBI spokeswoman told CNN.

