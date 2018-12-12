Clear

Virgin Galactic aims to reach space soon with tourism rocket

If successful, it would be a major step toward the long-delayed dream of commercial space tourism.

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 2:06 PM
Posted By: AP

MOJAVE, Calif. (AP) - Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic is gearing up to finally send its rocket ship to the edge of space.

The next test flight could come as early as Thursday with the rocket-powered spacecraft soaring high above California's Mojave Desert.

Development of the Virgin Galactic spaceship took far longer than expected and endured a setback when the first one broke apart during a 2014 test flight, killing the co-pilot. A company statement says the next test flights aim to "reach a space altitude for the first time."

Hundreds of people have signed up to pay as much as $250,000 for a supersonic thrill ride on the six-passenger spaceship.

