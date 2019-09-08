Clear

Vinemont man arrested for sexual abuse of child

Morgan County deputies made the arrest in Hartselle.

Posted: Sep 8, 2019 8:29 PM
Updated: Sep 8, 2019 8:33 PM
Posted By: Greg Privett

Morgan County Sheriff Deputies arrested Mykl Shane Hardin today. The arrest happened at a home in Hartselle.

The 49-year-old Vinemont man was wanted on a felony warrant for sexual abuse of a child under 12 years old.

Hardin is in the Morgan County Jail with a $50,000 bond.

