Morgan County Sheriff Deputies arrested Mykl Shane Hardin today. The arrest happened at a home in Hartselle.
The 49-year-old Vinemont man was wanted on a felony warrant for sexual abuse of a child under 12 years old.
Hardin is in the Morgan County Jail with a $50,000 bond.
Related Content
- Vinemont man arrested for sexual abuse of child
- Athens man charged with sexually abusing child
- Man arrested for sodomy and sexual abuse
- Lauderdale County man arrested for sexual abuse
- Decatur man arrested for child abuse
- Huntsville police charge man with sexual abuse of a child
- Man charged with attempted rape, sexual abuse of child
- Madison County sheriff charges man with child sexual abuse
- Marine Patrol identify Huntsville man, Vinemont pre-teen killed in water accidents
- Two men arrested for sexually abusing minors
Scroll for more content...