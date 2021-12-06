Village of Providence donates hundreds of toys to Marine Corps Toys for Tots program

The Village of Providence donated hundreds of toys to the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program on Monday.

It is the 11th year Providence has collected donations for Toys for Tots. This year, the community filled 10 boxes with brand new toys for those in need.

Volunteers from nearby businesses helped collect the donations, and everyone in the community was eager to give back.

"I had one person give me a $100 donation, cash donation, without even desiring to be recognized. And to me that is really the spirit of Christmas, of being able to give without expecting anything in return, any recognition," says Rob Owens, a local business owner and volunteer for Toys for Tots.

All of the toys should be delivered to families in time for Christmas.