Village of Promise to hold "One Table" Thanksgiving event differently this year

Normally, "One Table" is designed to bring the community together and everyone eats at one long table, but this year because of Coronavirus all meals will be served drive-thru style.

Each meal comes in a microwaveable container. Village of Promise plans to serve more than 2500 meals. They're first come first serve.

The Executive Director says told me it was important to them to still have an event that provides a sense of community even if they can't bring people together in the same way they're used to.

"One city, one village, one table kind of concept and right now unity is needed more than ever that's normally what we do, but because of COVID we can't do that, but we aren't letting the event get cancelled and we're doing two drive-thru venues," said Dr. Libby Parker, Village of Promise.

There are two pickup locations, one right here at Big Spring Park and another at Village of Promise on Fairbanks Street in Huntsville. Everything will kick off at 11:30 and end at 1:30 today.