Vigil held in Birmingham following mass shooting in Atlanta

Cities across the country are hosting vigils and ralleis in honor of the victims of last week's mass shooting in Georgia.

It is in order to bring awareness to the alarming increase in violence directed at people of Asian descent.

A vigil was held in Birmingham Sunday night. Hundreds from across the state attended including Quang Do.

He said he has been to several other gathering to support Black Lives Matter, but Sunday night's vigil was different for him.

"The emotional part for me was not only the different people that came, but really my people stepping up for the very first time and saying, Hey! We're hurting and we need you to see us hurting and stand with us," Do said.

He said people must recognize the issues facing Asian, Black, immigrant and LGBTQ+ communities are one in the same and something must be done to stop the hate.