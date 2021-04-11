Vigil held in Big Spring Park for Bradley Pugh, others suffering with mental illness

This evening dozens gathered in Huntsville's Big Spring Park for a vigil for a man shot and killed during a standoff with police last year. The family of Bradley Pugh organized the vigil to honor him and others suffering from mental health issues. Pugh's mother spoke at the vigil and explained that she hopes through his death mental health policy changes will happen in the huntsville police department.

"This is so much bigger than brad pugh. His life is going to be used to change this city," said Pugh.

Adina Pugh is asking for more information about the hours long standoff ending in her son's death. Huntsville police and the Madison County DA's office have said the shooting was justified. They say Bradley Pugh pointed a gun at officers. The City of Huntsville released a statement this week explaining that they will not release the full body camera footage from that night. For more information click HERE.