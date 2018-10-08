Vigil held for Guntersville woman

"It's hard not knowing anything; it's been a month since she's been found," said Angie Hunter.

Hunter helped in the search for Kendra Bayless; she also helped organize Sunday's vigil.

We still don't know exactly what led up to the death of 34-year-old Bayless, but people gathered Sunday to honor the memory of Bayless. Her body was found in the woods in Guntersville.

Friends and strangers alike paid respects to Bayless, a known victim of domestic violence.

"We just don't want her murder to be in vain. Awareness needs to be brought to domestic violence," said Hunter.

Her body was found September 8, ten weeks after her family reported her missing. While questions about her death remain unanswered, those at the vigil honored her memory.

"Everybody talks about her warm smile and how welcoming she was. That she would let anybody stay with her just because they needed a place to stay," said Hunter.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office continues to ask the public to come forward with any information about Bayless' death.