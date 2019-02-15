Vigil for Parkland school shooting victims held at Lowell Arts Center in Huntsville

It's the one year anniversary of the Parkland, Florida school shooting. On Thursday, supporters of the Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America group honored the 17 lives lost, with a vigil in Huntsville.

The organization came to the Lowell Arts Center where a newly-built statue stands in remembrance.

After the shooting, many people wanted to change the laws for gun control. Now, some people say they are not as concerned with the guns, but instead for safety.

"The gun is tool, that's all it is. I don't like to mow my lawn, but I got a lawn mower. Just because you don't want it, doesn't mean you shouldn't have one to protect your family," said a National Rifle Association instructor, Noell Bishop.

Bishop is a former drug enforcement agent who believes more people should have and carry a handgun. He said knowing how to handle, disarm and properly use a gun should always come first.

"Just because you have a concealed carry permit, the other side of it is, you've got to know the laws," said Bishop.

A father of three, Alex Vardaman, feels the same way.

"I don't think the problem is gun control. It's a problem with the heart," he said.

He said certain people don't need access to weapons like properly armed citizens do. When asked how he feels about the recent mass shootings, he said it's painful to think about.

"It just hurts my heart to even fathom how people select individuals and select few," Vardaman said.

The Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America group wants stricter gun control laws, not only for the children in schools, but to also have safe places in open areas, like community centers and churches.

Alabama lawmakers are currently trying to get rid of the concealed carry permit. If this happens, people won't need a permit to have a gun.