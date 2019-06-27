Clear

Viewer photos: Thursday's severe storms in North Alabama

Viewers shared photos with WAAY 31 during Thursday's severe weather.

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 3:10 PM
Updated: Jun 27, 2019 3:15 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

WAAY 31 viewers have been sending us photos of sights they've seen during Thursday's severe weather.

Please only take photos if you can do so safely! Got your own to show us for use on air and online? Email them to share@waaytv.com

