Photo Gallery 3 Images
Check out these photos and videos. If you have your own, send to share@waaytv.com
Priceville, AL. Off Bethel Rd. looking NE towards I-565 towards Madison/Triana @spann @simpsonwhnt @BradTravisWAFF pic.twitter.com/Z6ype9BuY1
— Addison McNutt (@AddisonM11) March 25, 2020
What a night. Coronavirus and severe weather all in one. No reports of injuries in Morgan County and all warnings have been called off. pic.twitter.com/xmqW2YYrUU
— Shosh Bedrosian WAAY 31 (@ShoshWAAY31) March 25, 2020
Heavy rain @ 7:37 pm in downtown Decatur. pic.twitter.com/BdD07NyHhW
— Shosh Bedrosian WAAY 31 (@ShoshWAAY31) March 25, 2020
Our view from patrol this evening, pre-storm. ⛈
Decatur’s only damage tonight was a tree down — that’s already been cleared. pic.twitter.com/cBqF918tYq
— Decatur, AL Police (@DecaturALPD) March 25, 2020
Crews in Decatur already working to remove a fallen tree of James Street and Austinville Road. pic.twitter.com/UtuL3601aa
— Shosh Bedrosian WAAY 31 (@ShoshWAAY31) March 25, 2020
Related Content
- Photos and Videos: North Alabama severe weather
- Videos/photos of Tuesday's severe weather across North Alabama
- PHOTOS: Tuesday's beautiful sunrise in North Alabama
- PHOTOS: Saturday’s severe weather causes damage across North Alabama
- Viewer photos: Thursday's severe storms in North Alabama
- Photos: Heavy rains impact North Alabama
- Photos: Storm damage reported in North Alabama
- PHOTOS: Thursday's beautiful sunrise in North Alabama
- PHOTOS: Flooding reported in North Alabama
- North Alabama residents, emergency officials preparing for severe weather