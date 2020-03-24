Videos/photos of Tuesday's severe weather across North Alabama

Check out these photos and videos. If you have your own, send to share@waaytv.com

What a night. Coronavirus and severe weather all in one. No reports of injuries in Morgan County and all warnings have been called off. pic.twitter.com/xmqW2YYrUU — Shosh Bedrosian WAAY 31 (@ShoshWAAY31) March 25, 2020

Heavy rain @ 7:37 pm in downtown Decatur. pic.twitter.com/BdD07NyHhW — Shosh Bedrosian WAAY 31 (@ShoshWAAY31) March 25, 2020

Our view from patrol this evening, pre-storm. ⛈ Decatur’s only damage tonight was a tree down — that’s already been cleared. pic.twitter.com/cBqF918tYq — Decatur, AL Police (@DecaturALPD) March 25, 2020