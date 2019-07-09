The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help with the identification of the woman in these videos.
The office said she was involved in a felony theft at Dollar General on Hwy. 127 and was last seen in a green truck with lots of stickers.
A date for the theft has not been provided.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Durden at 256-232-0111.
Related Content
- Videos: Limestone County sheriff seeks Dollar General theft suspect
- Limestone County sheriff seeks property damage suspect
- Madison County sheriff seeks ATV theft suspect
- Madison County sheriff seeks Porsche theft suspect
- Athens police seek Dollar General robbery suspect
- Limestone County sheriff: Theft suspect followed deliveries, snatched packages
- Limestone County sheriff seeks honey bun bandit
- Limestone County sheriff seeks Sunday morning burglary suspect
- Limestone County sheriff seeks multiple vehicle break-in suspects
- Limestone County sheriff: 96-year-old woman accidentally drives into Dollar General
Scroll for more content...