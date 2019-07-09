Clear
Videos: Limestone County sheriff seeks Dollar General theft suspect

She was last seen in a green truck with lots of stickers.

Posted: Jul 9, 2019 1:09 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help with the identification of the woman in these videos.

The office said she was involved in a felony theft at Dollar General on Hwy. 127 and was last seen in a green truck with lots of stickers.

A date for the theft has not been provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Durden at 256-232-0111.

