Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Videos: Flooding makes waterfall on Huntsville street

Videos sent in by WAAY 31 viewers

Posted: Mar. 11, 2019 8:00 AM
Updated: Mar. 11, 2019 8:01 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

WAAY 31 viewers Kim Bell Schneider and Tom Schneider sent us these videos of flooding on the 8000 block of Smoke Rise Road SE that occurred during Saturday’s severe weather.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

 

Community Events