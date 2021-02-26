Video shows theft suspect fighting Huntsville police officer before chase, arrest

Video sent to WAAY 31 and court documents are providing more details about how an attempted arrest led to a Huntsville Police Department officer being injured on Thursday.

Blake Andrew Reed, 31, is charged with assault, theft of property, possession of a controlled substance, attempting to elude police and reckless endangerment.

The incident took place Thursday afternoon outside the Target store on Carl T. Jones Drive.

A WAAY 31 viewer sent us video of a scuffle between a police officer and a man who appears to be Reed. The viewer said this video was recorded Thursday in the Target parking lot.

According to court documents, Reed dragged a Huntsville Police Office through a parking lot with his car while attempting to avoid arrest for another theft.

The officer was taken to Huntsville Hospital and Reed led police on a chase through Huntsville before he was arrested. The chase caused damage to private property.

His bond is $52,900 for the new charges.

