Clear

Video shows Waffle House workers put food on unconscious man

The workers were terminated

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 2:25 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

LITHONIA, Ga. (AP) - A video shows two Waffle House employees putting salt, a slice of cheese and ketchup on an unconscious man's head and now the company says the workers at the Atlanta area location have been fired.

News outlets report the video on Instagram also shows the employees playing with the man like a puppet while he was passed-out. They're seen moving his head and body while he slumped at a counter seat in the Lithonia eatery last week.

Waffle House says in Thursday statement that the workers were terminated. The Norcross-based restaurant chain says it has been in contact with and apologized to the customer.

A DeKalb County police report says officers had been sent to the Waffle House and that the man was intoxicated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 48°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 46°
Scottsboro
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events