LITHONIA, Ga. (AP) - A video shows two Waffle House employees putting salt, a slice of cheese and ketchup on an unconscious man's head and now the company says the workers at the Atlanta area location have been fired.
News outlets report the video on Instagram also shows the employees playing with the man like a puppet while he was passed-out. They're seen moving his head and body while he slumped at a counter seat in the Lithonia eatery last week.
Waffle House says in Thursday statement that the workers were terminated. The Norcross-based restaurant chain says it has been in contact with and apologized to the customer.
A DeKalb County police report says officers had been sent to the Waffle House and that the man was intoxicated.
Related Content
- Video shows Waffle House workers put food on unconscious man
- Waffle House shooting victims identified
- Waffle House hero visits Huntsville
- Nashville Waffle House shooting suspect in custody
- Woman Arrested At Saraland Alabama Waffle House
- Waffle House hero raises $227,000 for victims
- Waffle House hero honored with scholarship fund
- Man falls through ceiling at Waffle House in Tuscumbia
- It's National Waffle Day!