Video shows Huntsville rally, clash between protesters and police

WAAY 31 was near Huntsville police officers when canisters of gas were launched against protesters involved in a rally against the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

The police department reports 24 people were arrested Wednesday night. Officers wore riot gear and launched tear gas at protesters who were marching long after the NAACP's peaceful event in Big Spring Park had ended.

WAAY 31 photographer Brittany Collins captured video from the NAACP event and after when police released the tear gas.