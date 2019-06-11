Video captures 'Decatur gator' in Tennessee River near Point Mallard

Video posted to Facebook shows an alligator that was spotted in Decatur on Monday. The gator was spotted in the Tennessee River near the walking trails of Point Mallard.

The Daigre family visited Point Mallard on Tuesday and said they cut their bike ride short after they learned about the gator.

"We didn't know about it until last minute, and then we started to head home. We started being careful when we learned about it," said Lucy Daigre.

The family's kids said they were nervous when they found out about the gator during their visit, but they wanted to see it anyway.

"I was really scared but sort of, like, happy because I really wanted to see one. I've never got to see one, and it's one of my favorite animals," said Parker Daigre.

His brother said seeing the reptile would be a first for all of them.

"I like animals and I've always really wanted to see an alligator," said Harrison Daigre.

Decatur Parks and Recreation was notified of the video circulating on social media, but has not spotted the gator. People in the area said they don't know if the gator will ever be spotted again.

"It would be like hunting a needle in a haystack," said Larry Mellon, who visited the park on Tuesday.

Decatur Parks and Recreation said after it learned about the sighting, it worked to order signs for the walking trail at Point Mallard, warning that gators are in the water. However, the department said no gators have been spotted on the trail.

People near the river hope the gator stays off the trails and in the water.

"I've heard alligators can move pretty fast on land," Mellon said.

Decatur Parks and Recreation said the gator probably came from the Wheeler Wildlife Refuge, and there are likely more gators in the Tennessee River.