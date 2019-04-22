Video: Superintendent asks for ‘acceptance, kindness’ after Huntsville High School student’s death

Clear
Posted: Apr. 22, 2019 2:57 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Christie Finley spoke about the death of Huntsville High School student Nigel Shelby during Monday’s meeting.

